No quarter given: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley puts down Heyworth 33-7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Heyworth for a 33-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21
In recent action on October 7, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
