 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No quarter given: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley puts down Heyworth 33-7

  • 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Heyworth for a 33-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21

In recent action on October 7, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News