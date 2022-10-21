No quarter given: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley puts down Heyworth 33-7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Heyworth for a 33-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21

