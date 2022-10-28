No quarter given: Pana puts down Auburn 59-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Auburn's defense for a 59-30 win at Pana High on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Pana opened with a 23-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Trojans got within 27-8.

Pana steamrolled to a 59-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

