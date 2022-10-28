No quarter given: Pana puts down Auburn 59-30

Pana painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Auburn's defense for a 59-30 win at Pana High on October 28 in Illinois football action.
Pana opened with a 23-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Trojans got within 27-8.
Pana steamrolled to a 59-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 14, Pana squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.