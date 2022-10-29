No quarter given: Peoria puts down Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Decatur MacArthur 62-14 on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Peoria jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a massive 40-8 gap over the Generals at halftime.

Peoria pulled to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.