No quarter given: Peoria puts down Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Decatur MacArthur 62-14 on October 29 in Illinois football action.
Peoria jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions opened a massive 40-8 gap over the Generals at halftime.
Peoria pulled to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
