No quarter given: Peoria puts down Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Decatur MacArthur 62-14 on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Peoria jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a massive 40-8 gap over the Generals at halftime.

Peoria pulled to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Normal University in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

