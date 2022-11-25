No quarter given: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts down New Lenox Providence Catholic 44-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 44-20 win over New Lenox Providence Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 25.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over New Lenox Providence Catholic after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Celtics at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones and the Celtics each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on November 12, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Murphysboro in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

