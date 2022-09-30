 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Havana-Midwest Central Coop in victory over Abingdon-Avon 40-20

  • 0

Havana-Midwest Central Coop trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 40-20 win over Abingdon-Avon in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Abingdon-Avon authored a promising start, taking a 12-6 advantage over Havana-Midwest Central Coop at the end of the first quarter.

The Ducks kept an 18-12 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Havana-Midwest Central Coop roared to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 16, Havana-Midwest Central Coop squared off with Rushville-Industry in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News