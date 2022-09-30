No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Havana-Midwest Central Coop in victory over Abingdon-Avon 40-20

Havana-Midwest Central Coop trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 40-20 win over Abingdon-Avon in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Abingdon-Avon authored a promising start, taking a 12-6 advantage over Havana-Midwest Central Coop at the end of the first quarter.
The Ducks kept an 18-12 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.
Havana-Midwest Central Coop roared to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
