No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Virden North Mac in victory over Vandalia 40-7

Virden North Mac fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Vandalia during a 40-7 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 9.
Vandalia authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Virden North Mac at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Vandals at halftime.
Virden North Mac steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
