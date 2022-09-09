No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Virden North Mac in victory over Vandalia 40-7

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Vandalia during a 40-7 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Vandalia authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Virden North Mac at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Vandals at halftime.

Virden North Mac steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

