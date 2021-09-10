No quit here; Peoria fights back to beat Danville 58-36

Peoria stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 58-36 win over Danville for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Danville squared up on Champaign Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-28 lead over Danville.
The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 28-20 at intermission over the Lions.
Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Peoria 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
