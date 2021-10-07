No scoring allowed; Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op pushes past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 42-0

Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in a 42-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op opened with an 8-0 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the first quarter.
Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's offense stormed to a 16-0 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
