No scoring allowed; Edwardsville pushes past Champaign Central 48-0

No need for worry, Edwardsville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Edwardsville finish off Champaign Central.

The Tigers' supremacy showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense stormed to a 41-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

The Tigers opened with a 34-0 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.