No scoring allowed; Rochester pushes past Springfield Lanphier 41-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Rochester stuffed Springfield Lanphier 41-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 2.
The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.
Rochester registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over Springfield Lanphier.
Neither squad scored in the third and fourth quarters.
