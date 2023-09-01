Nokomis scored early and often to roll over Argenta-Oreana 46-14 at Nokomis High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Nokomis an 8-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
The Redskins opened a giant 32-8 gap over the Bombers at halftime.
Nokomis charged to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Redskins held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
