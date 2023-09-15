Nokomis handled Cerro Gordo 46-7 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Nokomis opened with a 30-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.

The Redskins' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

