Nokomis handled Cerro Gordo 46-7 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.
Nokomis opened with a 30-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.
The Redskins' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Redskins held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Cerro Gordo faced off against Oakland Tri-County and Nokomis took on Argenta-Oreana on Sept. 1 at Nokomis High School.
