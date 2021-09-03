Normal Community West rides the comeback trail to dust Champaign Central 48-14

Champaign Central's quick advantage forced Normal Community West to dig down, but it did to earn a 48-14 win Friday during this Illinois football game.
Normal Community West remained on top of Champaign Central through a scoreless third quarter.
The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.
Champaign Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Normal Community West as the first quarter ended.
