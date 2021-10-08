Normal Community West tops Danville 28-14

No quarter was granted as Normal Community West blunted Danville's plans 28-14 in Illinois high school football on October 8.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
Normal Community West's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Danville at the intermission.
The Wildcats' command showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Danville squared up on Peoria Manual in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.