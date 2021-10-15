Normal explodes on Champaign Centennial 35-13

Normal controlled the action to earn a strong 35-13 win against Champaign Centennial in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
The Ironmen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-13 lead over the Chargers.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless first and final quarters.
