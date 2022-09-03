Normal rolls like thunder over Champaign Central 50-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Normal turned out the lights on Champaign Central 50-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Normal a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central.

The Ironmen opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Normal jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Normal and Champaign Central played in a 48-0 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

