Normal rolls like thunder over Champaign Central 50-14

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Normal turned out the lights on Champaign Central 50-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Normal a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central.

The Ironmen opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Normal jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.