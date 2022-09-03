Normal rolls like thunder over Champaign Central 50-14

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Normal turned out the lights on Champaign Central 50-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
The first quarter gave Normal a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central.
The Ironmen opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.
Normal jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Normal and Champaign Central played in a 48-0 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.