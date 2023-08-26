Normal University overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-18 win against Springfield in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with a 12-6 edge over Normal University through the end of the first quarter.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.

