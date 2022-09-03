Normal University knocks out victory beat against Springfield Southeast 27-14

Normal University collected a solid win over Springfield Southeast in a 27-14 verdict during this Illinois football game.
Tough to find an edge early, Normal University and Springfield Southeast fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Pioneers opened a modest 13-6 gap over the Spartans at halftime.
Normal University and Springfield Southeast each scored in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Pioneers added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast faced off on September 17, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
