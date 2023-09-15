Normal University knocked off Decatur MacArthur 28-14 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Normal University squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Normal University High School.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Sept. 1 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
