Normal University notched a win against Decatur MacArthur 28-14 at Normal University High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Normal University opened with a 7-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Decatur MacArthur got within 28-7.

The Generals enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Normal University faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.