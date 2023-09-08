Normal University controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-26 victory over Springfield Southeast at Normal University High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Normal University opened with a 21-6 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Normal University charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans outpointed the Pioneers 20-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Normal University and Springfield Southeast played in a 27-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.