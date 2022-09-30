 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal wraps up unforgettable victory over Danville 50-43

If only SportsCenter could've been at this one. It was worth that kind of attention after Normal survived Danville in a 50-43 extra time thriller for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Normal a 7-6 lead over Danville.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Defense ruled the fourth quarter as the Ironmen and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Ironmen, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 second overtime period, too.

