Normal wraps up unforgettable victory over Danville 50-43

If only SportsCenter could've been at this one. It was worth that kind of attention after Normal survived Danville in a 50-43 extra time thriller for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Normal a 7-6 lead over Danville.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Defense ruled the fourth quarter as the Ironmen and the Vikings were both scoreless.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Ironmen, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 second overtime period, too.
Recently on September 16, Danville squared off with Bloomington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.