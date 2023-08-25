Morton eventually took victory away from Mahomet-Seymour 20-14 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.
Mahomet-Seymour authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Morton at the end of the first quarter.
Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Last season, Morton and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on Nov. 13, 2021 at Morton High School.
