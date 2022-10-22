Nowhere to hide: Milledgeville dominates Champaign St. Thomas More from start to finish 46-6

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Milledgeville during a 46-6 win over Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The first quarter gave Milledgeville a 16-0 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Champaign St. Thomas More made it 16-6.

The Missiles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 30-0 advantage in the frame.