Nowhere to hide: Rochester dominates Jacksonville from start to finish 42-14

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Rochester used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Jacksonville 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Rochester opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.
Rochester breathed fire to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Crimsons outpointed the Rockets 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
