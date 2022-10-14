 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nowhere to hide: Rochester dominates Jacksonville from start to finish 42-14

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Rochester used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Jacksonville 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Rochester breathed fire to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons outpointed the Rockets 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville squared off with August 27, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Jacksonville squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

