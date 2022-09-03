Off and running: Mt. Zion's quick trick is no treat for Mattoon 42-21

Mt. Zion shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Mattoon 42-21 in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.