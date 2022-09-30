Off and running: Pleasant Plains' quick trick is no treat for Pittsfield 43-12

Pleasant Plains tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Pittsfield 43-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 14-0 lead over Pittsfield.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.