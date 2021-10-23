Ottawa Marquette takes victory lap over Fisher 55-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ottawa Marquette broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-14 explosion on Fisher for an Illinois high school football victory on October 23.
Ottawa Marquette made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over Fisher after the first quarter.
The Crusaders' offense jumped on top to a 48-6 lead over the Bunnies at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.