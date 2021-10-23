 Skip to main content
Ottawa Marquette takes victory lap over Fisher 55-14

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ottawa Marquette broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-14 explosion on Fisher for an Illinois high school football victory on October 23.

Ottawa Marquette made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over Fisher after the first quarter.

The Crusaders' offense jumped on top to a 48-6 lead over the Bunnies at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

