Over and out: Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op punches through Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 52-14 victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op a 22-6 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.
The Bearcats' offense pulled ahead to a 36-6 lead over the Knights at halftime.
The Bearcats jumped on top over the Knights when the fourth quarter began 52-6.
