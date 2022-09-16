Pana blazes early victory trail over Staunton 28-3

Pana lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 28-3 win over Staunton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-3 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.