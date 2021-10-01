 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pana blazes victory trail past Litchfield 55-8

  • 0

Pana dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-8 win over Litchfield in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 28-0 lead over the Purple Panthers.

Pana's offense breathed fire to a 55-0 lead over Litchfield at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Recently on September 17 , Pana squared up on Staunton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News