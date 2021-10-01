Pana blazes victory trail past Litchfield 55-8

Pana dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-8 win over Litchfield in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 28-0 lead over the Purple Panthers.
Pana's offense breathed fire to a 55-0 lead over Litchfield at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 17 , Pana squared up on Staunton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
