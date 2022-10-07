Pana busts Greenville 55-19

Pana's river of points eventually washed away Greenville in a 55-19 cavalcade at Greenville High on October 7 in Illinois football action.
The last time Pana and Greenville played in a 68-21 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 23, Pana squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.