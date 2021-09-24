Pana deals goose eggs to Piasa Southwestern in verdict 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pana blank Piasa Southwestern 41-0 in Illinois high school football on September 24.
The first quarter gave Pana a 20-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.
Pana's offense jumped on top to a 41-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern at halftime.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the third and final quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
