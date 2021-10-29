Pana engulfs Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in flames 49-19

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Pana turned out the lights on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 28-7 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Pana's offense thundered to a 35-13 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

