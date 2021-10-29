Pana engulfs Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in flames 49-19

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Pana turned out the lights on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.
The Panthers made the first move by forging a 28-7 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
Pana's offense thundered to a 35-13 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.
The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Pana squared up on Nokomis in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.