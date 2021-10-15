Pana makes Nokomis' offense disappear 17-0

Pana unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Nokomis in a 17-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 15.

Pana opened with a 10-0 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.

Pana enjoyed a towering margin over Nokomis with a 17-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

