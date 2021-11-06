Pana manhandles Maroa-Forsyth 29-7

Pana controlled the action to earn a strong 29-7 win against Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois football game.

Pana moved in front of Maroa-Forsyth 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at halftime.

Pana's influence showed as it carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

