Pana mauls Virden North Mac in strong effort 42-21

Pana's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Virden North Mac 42-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Pana darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's offense moved in front for a 29-15 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.

Pana steamrolled to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Pana held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.