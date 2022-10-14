 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana mauls Virden North Mac in strong effort 42-21

Pana's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Virden North Mac 42-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Pana darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's offense moved in front for a 29-15 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.

Pana steamrolled to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Pana held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 30 at Greenville High School. For a full recap, click here.

