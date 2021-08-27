 Skip to main content
Pana plants its flag on Vandalia 46-26

Pana scored early and often in a 46-26 win over Vandalia for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

The Panthers blunted the Vandals' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

The Panthers' force showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 26-7 lead over the Vandals at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Pana a 10-0 lead over Vandalia.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

