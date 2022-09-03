Pana sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Hillsboro 42-13

Pana scored early and often in a 42-13 win over Hillsboro on September 2 in Illinois football.
Pana darted in front of Hillsboro 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.
Pana steamrolled to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Lede AI Sports Desk
