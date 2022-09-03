 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Pana sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Hillsboro 42-13

  • 0

Pana scored early and often in a 42-13 win over Hillsboro on September 2 in Illinois football.

Pana darted in front of Hillsboro 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Pana steamrolled to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News