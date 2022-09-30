 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana shoots past Litchfield with early burst 42-8

Pana offered a model for success with a convincing 42-8 victory over Litchfield in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Pana opened with a 13-0 advantage over Litchfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Purple Panthers.

Pana stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Panthers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Pana and Litchfield squared off with October 1, 2021 at Litchfield last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Pana faced off against Staunton and Litchfield took on Virden North Mac on September 16 at Litchfield. Click here for a recap

