Pana slingshots past Piasa Southwestern 35-21

Character was called for when Pana was forced to come from behind to upend Piasa Southwestern, 35-21 on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.
Piasa Southwestern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pana as the first quarter ended.
The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Piasa Birds at halftime.
Pana darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off with September 24, 2021 at Pana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Pana squared off with Gillespie in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
