Pana slingshots past Piasa Southwestern 35-21

Character was called for when Pana was forced to come from behind to upend Piasa Southwestern, 35-21 on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Piasa Southwestern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pana as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Piasa Birds at halftime.

Pana darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.