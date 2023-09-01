Pana collected a solid win over Carlinville in a 30-20 verdict on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Pana and Carlinville played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

