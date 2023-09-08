Pana finally found a way to top Piasa Southwestern 30-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Pana an 8-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers opened a thin 16-8 gap over the Piasa Birds at the intermission.

Piasa Southwestern bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-14.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie.

