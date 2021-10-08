 Skip to main content
Pana tackles Greenville 68-21

Pana's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Greenville 68-21 on October 8 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 24 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Pana opened with a 14-6 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 35-14 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Pana's reign showed as it carried a 61-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

