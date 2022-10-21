 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana tops Carlinville 21-7

Pana knocked off Carlinville 21-7 on October 21 in Illinois football.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pana and Carlinville played in a 27-13 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Pana squared off with Greenville in a football game. For more, click here.

