Paris' convoy passes Mt. Zion 17-6

No quarter was granted as Paris blunted Mt. Zion's plans 17-6 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Paris a 7-0 lead over Mt. Zion.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Paris moved over Mt. Zion when the fourth quarter began 14-0.

Recently on October 15 , Mt Zion squared up on Charleston in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

