 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pawnee dismantles Bushnell-Prairie City 52-13

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Pawnee turned out the lights on Bushnell-Prairie City 52-13 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

Last season, Pawnee and Bushnell-Prairie City squared off with October 22, 2021 at Pawnee High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on October 1, Pawnee squared off with Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News