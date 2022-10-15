Pawnee dismantles Bushnell-Prairie City 52-13

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Pawnee turned out the lights on Bushnell-Prairie City 52-13 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
Last season, Pawnee and Bushnell-Prairie City squared off with October 22, 2021 at Pawnee High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on October 1, Pawnee squared off with Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
