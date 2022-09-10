 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pawnee dismantles Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 48-20

Pawnee lit up the scoreboard on September 10 to propel past Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop for a 48-20 victory at Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie City Coop on September 10 in Illinois football action

