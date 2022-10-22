Pawnee dominates Peoria Heights 48-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Pawnee did exactly that with a 48-14 win against Peoria Heights in Illinois high school football on October 22.
Recently on October 8, Pawnee squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game.
