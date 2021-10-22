 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paxton-Buckley-Loda blanks St. Joseph-Ogden in shutout performance 28-0

  • 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda corralled St. Joseph-Ogden's offense and never let go to fuel a 28-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden were both scoreless.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense darted to a 13-0 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the intermission.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's control showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Monticello in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News