Paxton-Buckley-Loda blanks St. Joseph-Ogden in shutout performance 28-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda corralled St. Joseph-Ogden's offense and never let go to fuel a 28-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden were both scoreless.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense darted to a 13-0 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the intermission.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's control showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Monticello in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
