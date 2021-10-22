Paxton-Buckley-Loda blanks St. Joseph-Ogden in shutout performance 28-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda corralled St. Joseph-Ogden's offense and never let go to fuel a 28-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden were both scoreless.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense darted to a 13-0 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the intermission.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's control showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.